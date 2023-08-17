Tell us: 20 years in, who delivered the best Fenway Park concert?

Need weekend plans?
The best things to do around the city, delivered to your inbox.
It may be hard to believe it now, with no fewer than seven different acts coming to Fenway Park this summer alone. But when Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band played the first major rock concert at Fenway on Sept. 6, 2003, it was a Big Deal.
Those who were there for the event will recall that then-Mayor Tom Menino dubbed the Hub “Boss-ton” in advance of the shows, complete with signage. Previews of the show led the newspaper arts sections, and when Springsteen took the stage a press helicopter hovered above to capture the event for prosperity.
And as someone who was there, I can confirm that it was no less exciting from the ground. There was a thrill in stepping out onto what the day before had been Fenway Park’s hallowed outfield — home to the likes of Williams, Yaz, Rice, and Lynn — but that on that night had been transformed into, as Springsteen might have called it, home to “the power, the glory, the ministry of rock ’n’ roll!”
A lot of tapping toes have tread that space since: There will have been at least 90 separate concert stands by more than 50 artists at the park by the end of this summer, and more than 125 total shows. But who stands out as the best to take the Fenway stage? Who most blew the non-existent roof off the joint?
Springsteen of course gets credit for being first. But in terms of sheer volume, Zac Brown Band gets the nod, with eight separate stands and 17 concerts (assuming he plays his show as scheduled this weekend). And then there’s Pink, who reportedly broke park attendance records at her shows there this summer — and got rave reviews to boot.
More Fenway Park concerts by the numbers:
But numbers aside, we want to know who you think stands out as the premier Fenway performer. You can answer the Boston.com survey below — only headliners are listed, but you can make use of “Other” if you feel like a supporting act deserves the title. We’ll share the results and some of our readers’ best Fenway Park memories to coincide with the 20th anniversary of that legendary Springsteen show this September.
See a full list of headliners and the dates they played Fenway here.
The best things to do around the city, delivered to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.