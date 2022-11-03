Tell Us Tell us the most iconic Boston sports moments of the last 20 years What players, teams, and games stick out the most to you? In the last two decades, Boston has won 12 sports championships. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Boston sports fans are among the most loyal you’ll meet, and for good reason — for the last 20 years, our city has been untouchable. Between the four major sports teams in the region, the city has won twelve championships and become home to legendary athletes. With a run that good, the list of iconic moments is long.

This success is the subject of the Boston.com Book Club’s next read, “This Is Our City: Four Teams, Twelve Championships, and How Boston Became the Most Dominant Sports City in the World.” We’ll host our first in-person Book Club event on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m., where attendees will receive a free copy of the book. Author and Boston sports journalism legend Tony Massarotti will be in conversation with Boston.com sports writer Khari Thompson.

Advertisement:

In anticipation of that conversation, we’re reliving some of the most legendary moments in recent Boston sports history. Where were you when the Patriots won their first Super Bowl of the Belichick-Brady dynasty? How did you feel hearing David Ortiz’s “this is our f—ing city” speech? Do you have strong opinions about the best athletes to come out of this era?

We want to know what moments grabbed your attention and made for the best water cooler conversation. Tell us your favorite Boston sports moments of the last 20 years by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your responses in a future article.

What are the best moments in Boston sports history? What do you think is the most iconic Boston sports moment of the last 20 years? Tell us why. (Required) Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.

Join our next Book Club event

Join the first in-person Boston.com Book Club discussion at Capital One Café, 57 Seaport Blvd., on Nov. 17, with “This is Our City” author Tony Massarotti and Boston.com sports writer Khari Thompson. Register for this event here.