Tell Us The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Boston. Send us your royal sightings. Prince William and Princess Catherine make a three-day visit this week. Prince William and his wife, Catherine, pose for photographers upon arrival at inaugural The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, Alexandra Palace, England, in October, 2021.

Bostonians have a rare chance to catch a glimpse of royalty this week as Britain’s Prince William and Princess Catherine make a three-day visit to our city.

The royal couple is in town for the Earthshot Prize at MGM Music Hall in Fenway on Friday, and in the meantime, they’ll make some stops around Boston. Together they’ll make trips to see Mayor Michelle Wu at City Hall, visit climate tech startup Greentown Labs in Somerville, and the non-profit Roca in Chelsea.

Later this week, Prince William will take a tour of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester while Princess Kate visits the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, before attending the prize ceremony.

Advertisement:

That leaves plenty of room for Boston residents to see and possibly meet the royal couple. Whether you plan to seek the royals out or happen to spot them out and about in the city this week, we want to hear from you.

Share your photos of royal sightings and any stories you have about meeting William and Kate while they’re in town by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your response in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.

<a href="https://bgmcreative.survey.fm/royals-sightings">View Survey</a>