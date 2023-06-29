Vote: Where’s the best brewery in Massachusetts?

Sign up for The Dish
You know the place: a relaxing spot that you visit on the weekend, where you can enjoy a cold glass of ale, perhaps on an outdoor patio. Everyone has their favorite brewery, and across Massachusetts, there are over 200, according to the Massachusetts Brewers Guild. We’re interested in hearing where you gather with friends for an excellent craft beer.
Last year, we asked readers where their favorite breweries in the Commonwealth are, and over 300 people responded. The winner was Tree House Brewing Company, which has a primary location in Charlton. Readers also said that they love the IPAs and fruit beers at Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company, where you can have a drink with a side of pretzel bites. Now that summer weather has arrived, we want to know where you go for the best brewery experience.
Vote in the poll below and share your favorite brewery in Massachusetts. Tell us what you like to order and what makes the place so special. We’ve included the top five spots that readers recommended last year in our poll. Don’t see the brewery that you love? Write in where you go. Fill out our survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.
