Tell Us Vote: Where’s the best brewery in Massachusetts? We want to know the best place to get a cold beer. Trillium's beer garden on the Greenway. Globe Staff/Craig F. Walker

You know the place: a relaxing spot that you visit on the weekend, where you can enjoy a cold glass of ale, perhaps on an outdoor patio. Everyone has their favorite brewery, and across Massachusetts, there are over 200, according to the Massachusetts Brewers Guild. We’re interested in hearing where you gather with friends for an excellent craft beer.

Last year, we asked readers where their favorite breweries in the Commonwealth are, and over 300 people responded. The winner was Tree House Brewing Company, which has a primary location in Charlton. Readers also said that they love the IPAs and fruit beers at Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company, where you can have a drink with a side of pretzel bites. Now that summer weather has arrived, we want to know where you go for the best brewery experience.

Vote in the poll below and share your favorite brewery in Massachusetts. Tell us what you like to order and what makes the place so special. We’ve included the top five spots that readers recommended last year in our poll. Don’t see the brewery that you love? Write in where you go. Fill out our survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.

Vote: Where's the best brewery in Massachusetts? Vote for your favorite brewery in Massachusetts. (Required) Tree House Brewing Company Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company Distraction Brewing Company Trillium Brewing Company Oakholm Brewing Company Other

What's your favorite drink to get here, and what do you like about it? (Required) What's the best thing about this brewery? Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.