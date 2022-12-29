Tell Us We want to know: What do you want to see on Boston.com? At Boston.com, Community is where readers’ voices help guide our coverage. We want to know what readers want to see from Boston.com Community. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

All year long, we’ve asked Boston.com readers to share their thoughts on local news and current trends, and you’ve delivered insightful commentary, helpful suggestions, and even witty banter.

With your input, we’ve created guides to the best food and activities in Greater Boston using hundreds of suggestions from thousands of readers. More than 2,000 readers chimed in to tell us about the best pizza in Boston, more than 1,000 shared their favorite place to get fried clams, and another 2,000 wrote in for our apple cider doughnut guide. Whether you’re looking for your next read, a great brewery, a dispensary, a place to shop local, or ways to give back, Boston.com readers have a suggestion for you. Our list of reader-recommended guides is long, and with your help, constantly growing.

We also heard from readers about the big stories of the year. When the Orange Line shut down for extended repairs earlier this year, our readers shared their experiences every step of the way, from learning of the closure to navigating alternate commutes, and the slow-moving return. Readers shared their thoughts on policy moves that affect them most like street changes, housing, and K-12 education.

Advertisement:

When it came time for elections, our readers were there not just to share their thoughts on ballot questions like the millionaires tax and the state of the MassGOP, but to inform our coverage as well. For each of the key races this year, including for governor, attorney general, and Suffolk district attorney, we asked what answers you wanted to know from the candidates themselves and brought those questions directly to the politicians.

Occasionally, reader interest would lead to a closer look at a story, whether that be profiles of small businesses you loved or a review of a local play. We also engaged with readers directly with monthly events and articles for our Book Club, which had its first in-person event in 2022, and Cocktail Club. Sometimes our engagement with readers came with a quiz to test your knowledge of current events or to help you decide where to shop, what to read, or who to vote for in an election.

The Boston.com Community section has found a number of ways to use your voices to help guide our coverage of news and culture stories. Now, we want to know: What do you want to see from Community?

Advertisement:

Is there a guide or story you want to see on Boston.com? Tell us what ideas you have for our section by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected] and your responses will help guide future Boston.com coverage.