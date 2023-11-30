Tell Us Tell us: What are the best restaurants and bars in Jamaica Plain? Let us know about the neighborhood's most eclectic spots. A dish from Brassica Kitchen + Cafe in Jamaica Plain. Globe Staff/Barry Chin

When you think of Jamaica Plain, a unique community may come to mind. The Boston neighborhood, which is home to vibrant green spaces like the Arnold Arboretum and the Forest Hills Cemetery, is culturally diverse and has been called “a longtime haven for artists, musicians and the queer community,” according to a WBUR article. In addition, Hyde Square’s Latin Quarter Cultural District maintains a Latinx presence, populated by “Dominican, Puerto Rican, Cuban and Central and South American” residents, WBUR also states. If you’re looking for independently-owned shops and restaurants, you’ll be able to find a dynamic mix.

A stroll through the neighborhood will help you find some popular eateries. Visit Brassica Kitchen + Cafe, and you’ll be able to order biscuits and gravy, French toast, and duck confit hash for brunch. You could also stop by Tres Gatos, a “cozy and neighborly” restaurant that also operates a book and record store. There, you could place an order for vegetarian paella and enjoy other staples of Spanish cuisine. At Blue Nile on Centre Street, you can dine on classic Ethiopian fare. For drinks, you may want to claim a seat at Galway House, a decades old pub that readers recommended in our townie bar guide.

Tell us about your favorite restaurants and bars in JP. Let us know what you order there and what makes the experience special. If there’s a memory that you have of patronizing this spot, we’d like to hear all about it. Share your thoughts by filling out the form below or sending us an e-mail at [email protected], and your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.

