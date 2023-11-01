Tell Us Readers: What are the best small businesses in the Boston area? We want to highlight the most beloved businesses and entrepreneurs in Greater Boston. Boston restaurants and retail shopping on Newbury Street. Jonathan Wiggs

The holiday season is right around the corner which means you’re likely thinking about putting together your shopping list. This year, we want to encourage our readers to keep their list local by shopping at the many small businesses in the Boston area.

For two years in a row, Boston.com readers have helped us put together a list of the best brick-and-mortar small businesses in and around Boston. Using your recommendations, we featured dozens of small businesses, including local bookstores, barbers, wineries, crafting stores, and everything in between.

A handful of businesses are so beloved that they’ve been included in our local shopping guide two years in a row and some were so popular among readers that we wanted to highlight their work. South Boston’s fashion boutique Habit, Deacon Giles Distillery in Salem, Boston Fiber Company, and R3VIVE Fitness, both in the South End, were all voted among their favorite businesses.

In short, Boston.com readers are proud supporters of local businesses.

Help us create this year’s guide to shopping locally in Boston and neighboring communities. Where is your favorite place to eat, play, shop, meet, or relax in Greater Boston? Share your recommendations by filling out the survey below or e-mailing [email protected] and we’ll feature them in future Boston.com articles.

Shop local 2023: What’s your favorite Boston-area small business? What's the name and location of the business you're recommending? (Required) Name of business Location/Town of business What kind of business is this? Arts/Entertainment Childcare Fashion Food and Drink Fitness Health and Beauty Goods and Services Groceries What’s your relationship to this business? (Required) I'm a customer I'm an employee I'm the business owner Other

Tell us why you love this business (300 words or less) Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.