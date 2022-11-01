Tell Us Readers: What are the best small businesses in the Boston area? Help us highlight Greater Boston's community pillars and hidden gems. Diners and strollers on Newbury Street. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Now, more than ever, we know how important thriving small businesses are to our local economy and culture.

Last year, we asked Boston.com readers to name their favorite brick-and-mortar stores as they ramped up their shopping for the holidays. Using your suggestions, we put together a reader-recommended guide to small businesses in the area and highlighted some particularly treasured stores including a bespoke hat shop in Jamaica Plain and a century-old, volunteer-led gift shop in Dedham.

As we head into gift-giving and holiday party season, many of us are thinking of ways to keep our shopping local. In the coming months, we want to give special attention to the brick-and-mortar businesses that are still serving their communities.

Do you have a favorite local business in Greater Boston? Tell us which local businesses you want to shout out by filling out the survey below or emailing [email protected] and we’ll feature them in an ongoing series highlighting the region’s most beloved entrepreneurs and the products and services they provide.