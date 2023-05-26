Tell Us What are the can’t-miss places on a Massachusetts summer road trip? What's your road map look like? Cape Cod Provincetown beach Massachusetts. TONO BALAGUER

Deciding to stay in state for vacation doesn’t mean you have to stay in. There are plenty of great places to visit right here in Massachusetts. And summer is the perfect time to get together with family, friends, or loved ones for a road trip. But where are the best places to visit on your road trip around the state?

We know Boston is already loaded with good vacation spots and dining options. So, let’s say you start in Boston. Where do you go from there?

There are plenty of amazing places around Massachusetts. According to TripAdvisor, the best places to visit for vacation this summer is Boston, Nantucket, Provincetown, Hyannis, Falmouth, Cambridge, South Yarmouth, Chatham, Edgartown, and Lenox. Other suggestions for places to visit in Massachusetts include the Chatham Lighthouse Beach, Ships Inn Restaurant, Tanglewood, the Shining Sea Bikeway, and the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum.

Advertisement:

TripAdvisor was not the only one to credit Massachusetts with some amazing vacation destinations U.S. News and World Report also made a list of the best weekend getaways in New England including Massachusetts towns Boston, Martha’s Vineyard, Cape Cod, and Nantucket.

Where will your Massachusetts road trip stops be? Will you be visiting the towns and places mentioned in this article? Or do you have other suggestions for can’t miss Massachusetts road trip destinations? We want to know. Fill out our survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.