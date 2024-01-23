Readers: What are your 2024 Oscars predictions?

Need weekend plans?
Awards season is officially in full swing, with the latest Hollywood buzz arriving in the form of the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards. The ceremony will be held March 10. Until then, let’s talk about the sweeps and surprises of this year’s list.
Christopher Nolan’s atomic epic “Oppenheimer” famously squared off with Greta Gerwig’s pink fantasy “Barbie” in movie theaters last summer, with “Barbie” coming out on top as the highest-grossing film of 2023. But “Oppenheimer” came out on top in terms of Academy nominations, picking up an impressive 13, including nods for director (Nolan), actor (Cillian Murphy), supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.), supporting actress (Emily Blunt), adapted screenplay, and picture.
Although “Barbie” racked up eight nominations, it came as a surprise to many that Gerwig was not nominated in the director category and Margot Robbie, the titular Barbie, was snubbed of a best actress nod.
Close behind “Oppenheimer” was “Poor Things,” the Frankenstein comedy from Yorgos Lanthimos, which garnered 11 nominations, and multi-Oscar nominee Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 10 nominations. With today’s nod, 81-year-old Scorsese is the oldest nominee in the category for best director.
Other creatives made history with their nominations as well: Lily Gladstone’s performance in “Killers of the Flower Moon” earned her a best actress nomination, making her the first Native American person to be nominated for a competitive acting award at the Oscars. Colman Domingo and Jodie Foster, who are nominated for best actor for “Rustin” and best supporting actress for “Nyad,” respectively, have become the first two openly LGBTQ+ actors to be nominated for playing LGBTQ characters. Three of the best picture nominees were directed by women, a first for the Oscars: Celine Song’s “Past Lives,” Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall,” and Gerwig’s “Barbie.”
Gladstone and Domingo are among the group of first-time nominees in the acting categories this year, with others including Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”), Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”), Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”), Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”), Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”), Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”), America Ferrera (“Barbie”), and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”).
Movie fans may also be shocked — or angered — to see that alongside Gerwig and Robbie, other snubbed individuals included Leonardo DiCaprio (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Greta Lee (“Past Lives”), and the actors of “May December” and “All of Us Strangers,” who received no nominations.
Before the ceremony, we want to hear your thoughts on the nominations, winning predictions, and reviews of the films. Who will win big in March? Did any nominations — or lack thereof — surprise you?
