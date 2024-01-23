Tell Us Readers: What are your 2024 Oscars predictions? Also, what 2024 Oscar-nominated movie would you most recommend watching? A replica of the Academy Awards statuette on display prior to the 96th Academy Awards nominations announcement on Jan. 23, 2024. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Awards season is officially in full swing, with the latest Hollywood buzz arriving in the form of the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards. The ceremony will be held March 10. Until then, let’s talk about the sweeps and surprises of this year’s list.

Christopher Nolan’s atomic epic “Oppenheimer” famously squared off with Greta Gerwig’s pink fantasy “Barbie” in movie theaters last summer, with “Barbie” coming out on top as the highest-grossing film of 2023. But “Oppenheimer” came out on top in terms of Academy nominations, picking up an impressive 13, including nods for director (Nolan), actor (Cillian Murphy), supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.), supporting actress (Emily Blunt), adapted screenplay, and picture.

Although “Barbie” racked up eight nominations, it came as a surprise to many that Gerwig was not nominated in the director category and Margot Robbie, the titular Barbie, was snubbed of a best actress nod.

Close behind “Oppenheimer” was “Poor Things,” the Frankenstein comedy from Yorgos Lanthimos, which garnered 11 nominations, and multi-Oscar nominee Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 10 nominations. With today’s nod, 81-year-old Scorsese is the oldest nominee in the category for best director.

Other creatives made history with their nominations as well: Lily Gladstone’s performance in “Killers of the Flower Moon” earned her a best actress nomination, making her the first Native American person to be nominated for a competitive acting award at the Oscars. Colman Domingo and Jodie Foster, who are nominated for best actor for “Rustin” and best supporting actress for “Nyad,” respectively, have become the first two openly LGBTQ+ actors to be nominated for playing LGBTQ characters. Three of the best picture nominees were directed by women, a first for the Oscars: Celine Song’s “Past Lives,” Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall,” and Gerwig’s “Barbie.”

Gladstone and Domingo are among the group of first-time nominees in the acting categories this year, with others including Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”), Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”), Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”), Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”), Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”), Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”), America Ferrera (“Barbie”), and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”).

Movie fans may also be shocked — or angered — to see that alongside Gerwig and Robbie, other snubbed individuals included Leonardo DiCaprio (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Greta Lee (“Past Lives”), and the actors of “May December” and “All of Us Strangers,” who received no nominations.

Before the ceremony, we want to hear your thoughts on the nominations, winning predictions, and reviews of the films. Who will win big in March? Did any nominations — or lack thereof — surprise you?

Tell us your Oscars predictions and recommendations of the films by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or its social media channels.

What are your 2024 Oscars predictions? Best motion picture of the year “American Fiction” “Anatomy of a Fall” “Barbie” “The Holdovers” “Killers of the Flower Moon” “Maestro” “Oppenheimer” “Past Lives” “Poor Things” “The Zone of Interest” Best Director Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall” Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon” Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things” Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest” Performance by an actor in a leading role Bradley Cooper, “Maestro” Colman Domingo, “Rustin” Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers” Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction” Performance by an actor in a supporting role Sterling K. Brown in “American Fiction” Robert De Niro in “Killers of the Flower Moon” Robert Downey Jr. in “Oppenheimer” Ryan Gosling in “Barbie” Mark Ruffalo in “Poor Things” Performance by an actress in a leading role Annette Bening in “Nyad” Lily Gladstone in “Killers of the Flower Moon” Sandra Hüller in “Anatomy of a Fall” Carey Mulligan in “Maestro” Emma Stone in “Poor Things” Performance by an actress in a supporting role Emily Blunt in “Oppenheimer” Danielle Brooks in “The Color Purple” America Ferrera in “Barbie” Jodie Foster in “Nyad” Da’Vine Joy Randolph in “The Holdovers” Best animated feature film of the year “The Boy and the Heron” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki “Elemental” Peter Sohn and Denise Ream “Nimona” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary “Robot Dreams” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal Cinematography “El Conde” Edward Lachman “Killers of the Flower Moon” Rodrigo Prieto “Maestro” Matthew Libatique “Oppenheimer” Hoyte van Hoytema “Poor Things” Robbie Ryan Costume Design “Barbie” Jacqueline Durran “Killers of the Flower Moon” Jacqueline West “Napoleon” Janty Yates and Dave Crossman “Oppenheimer” Ellen Mirojnick “Poor Things” Holly Waddington Documentary Feature Film “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek “The Eternal Memory” Nominees to be determined “Four Daughters” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha “To Kill a Tiger” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim “20 Days in Mariupol” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath Documentary Short Film “The ABCs of Book Banning” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic “The Barber of Little Rock” John Hoffman and Christine Turner “Island in Between” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien “The Last Repair Shop” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” Sean Wang and Sam Davis Film Editing “Anatomy of a Fall” Laurent Sénéchal “The Holdovers” Kevin Tent “Killers of the Flower Moon” Thelma Schoonmaker “Oppenheimer” Jennifer Lame “Poor Things” Yorgos Mavropsaridis International Feature Film “Io Capitano” Italy “Perfect Days” Japan “Society of the Snow” Spain “The Teachers’ Lounge” Germany “The Zone of Interest” United Kingdom Makeup and Hairstyling “American Fiction” Laura Karpman “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” John Williams “Killers of the Flower Moon” Robbie Robertson “Oppenheimer” Ludwig Göransson “Poor Things” Jerskin Fendrix Music (Original Score) "American Fiction" "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" "Killers of the Flower Moon" "Oppenheimer" "Poor Things" Music (Original Song) “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot” “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon” “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” Production Design “Barbie” Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer “Killers of the Flower Moon” Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis “Napoleon” Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff “Oppenheimer” Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman “Poor Things” Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek Short Film (Animated) “Letter to a Pig” Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter “Ninety-Five Senses” Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess “Our Uniform” Yegane Moghaddam “Pachyderme” Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” Dave Mullins and Brad Booker Short Film (Live Action) “The After” Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham “Invincible” Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron “Knight of Fortune” Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk “Red, White and Blue” Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” Wes Anderson and Steven Rales Sound “The Creator” Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic “Maestro” Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor “Oppenheimer” Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell “The Zone of Interest” Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn Visual Effects “The Creator” Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould “Godzilla Minus One” Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould “Napoleon” Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould Adapted Screenplay “American Fiction” Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson “Barbie” Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach “Oppenheimer” Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan “Poor Things” Screenplay by Tony McNamara “The Zone of Interest” Written by Jonathan Glazer Original Screenplay “Anatomy of a Fall” Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari “The Holdovers” Written by David Hemingson “Maestro” Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer “May December” Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik “Past Lives” Written by Celine Song What is your favorite 2024 Oscar-nominated film, and why? 