Readers: What are your best tips for enjoying Thanksgiving?

Although Thanksgiving is, as the name suggests, a time to be grateful for what you have, there are certain aspects of the holiday that can make it difficult for many people to get through.

On Thanksgiving and the days leading up to it, it can sometimes feel as if travel times are never ending — in some areas, travel times will be 80% longer than normal, according to AAA — as everyone hits the road to visit family. With longer rides than normal, it’s likely that for many, boredom will set in at some point during their travels.

This extends to airports as well, with the Transportation Security Administration expecting to screen around 30 million passengers between Nov. 17 and Nov. 28, according to CNBC.

For those who have good relationships with their family members, Thanksgiving can be an exciting time as they reunite with their loved ones. However, for others who have more complicated familial relationships, sitting down to a long meal can be daunting and anxiety-inducing.

If you’ve dealt with some of these difficult situations on Turkey Day, we’d like to hear your thoughts: What are your best tips for enjoying Thanksgiving? Is there a time that you’ve noticed less people are on the roads leading up to or on the holiday? Maybe you’ve found a podcast or album to listen to in order to alleviate some boredom on your trip, or you’ve figured out how to go about navigating a long dinner with your family. Share your best Thanksgiving tips by responding to the form below or sending an e-mail to [email protected], and your response may appear in an upcoming article.

