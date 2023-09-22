Tell us: What are your favorite books by Hispanic and Latino authors?

📚 Stay up-to-date on the Book Club
As the nation celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Boston.com Book Club wants to highlight great writing from Hispanic and Latino authors.
Some of our past Book Club reads have been written by Latina authors, including Crystal Maldonado, author of “Fat Chance, Charlie Vega,” and Sunny Hostin, co-host of “The View” and author of the beach read, “Summer on the Bluffs.”
Most recently, author Jennifer De Leon joined the Book Club to discuss “Borderless,” her young adult novel about a Guatemalan teenager crossing the U.S. border — a book that she was inspired to write in part by her background as a Guatamelan American.
For lovers of literature who want to dive into new books this Hispanic Heritage Month, the Boston Public Library has a booklist of new releases from authors like Renato Cisneros, Mariana Enriquez, Cristina García, Linda Ronstadt, and Danny Trejo. The library will also host author talks, performing arts events, film screenings, book group discussions, and more to celebrate the month.
