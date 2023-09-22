Tell Us Tell us: What are your favorite books by Hispanic and Latino authors? Help us create a guide to Hispanic and Latino American literature and non-fiction. A view of the Brookline Booksmith. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

As the nation celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Boston.com Book Club wants to highlight great writing from Hispanic and Latino authors.

Some of our past Book Club reads have been written by Latina authors, including Crystal Maldonado, author of “Fat Chance, Charlie Vega,” and Sunny Hostin, co-host of “The View” and author of the beach read, “Summer on the Bluffs.”

Most recently, author Jennifer De Leon joined the Book Club to discuss “Borderless,” her young adult novel about a Guatemalan teenager crossing the U.S. border — a book that she was inspired to write in part by her background as a Guatamelan American.

For lovers of literature who want to dive into new books this Hispanic Heritage Month, the Boston Public Library has a booklist of new releases from authors like Renato Cisneros, Mariana Enriquez, Cristina García, Linda Ronstadt, and Danny Trejo. The library will also host author talks, performing arts events, film screenings, book group discussions, and more to celebrate the month.

We want to hear from you: What are the books by Hispanic and Latino American writers that you can’t get enough of?

Tell us your recommendations by filling out the survey below and we may feature your response in a future Boston.com book guide.

What's your favorite book by a Hispanic or Latino author?

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.