Tell us: What are your favorite things to do in the South End?

If you live in the South End, you know that it’s a vibrant neighborhood. Once called the “largest urban Victorian neighborhood in the country,” it is distinguished by its streets lined with trees and brick bow-front townhouses. The area is culturally rich and diverse, home to a prominent LGBTQ community, as well as a colorful arts scene. We want to hear about your favorite things to do in the South End, and we’re calling on you to tell us what makes it so special.
First of all, the South End is a popular dining destination. If you enjoy exploring its restaurant scene, you’ve probably visited The Beehive, the South End Buttery, or Bar Mezzana. You may also have frequented some of its bars, like Wink and Nod, Trophy Room, or J.J. Foley’s Cafe. When we previously asked Boston.com readers for their favorite places to eat and drink in the neighborhood, Jane S. named Metropolis Cafe.
“[It’s an] intimate neighborhood restaurant with Mediterranean inspired food. Always dependable for good food and atmosphere. We often order takeout,” she said.
Next, we know that there are many cultural activities in the South End. Maybe you love to stop by the SoWa Open Market or visit artist studios and galleries. If you’re looking to see a performance or exhibit, you might spend an afternoon at the Boston Center for the Arts. Finally, we’d like to hear about the best public outdoor spaces, like Blackstone Square and Underground at Ink Block. If you have recommendations for the best things to do in the South End, share them with us.
We want to know about your favorite restaurants and bars, cultural venues, and public spaces. Let us know what you think and what makes these South End spots so exciting. Fill out our survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.
