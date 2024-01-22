Tell Us Tell us: What are your tips and tricks for skiing and riding in frigid temperatures? How do you stay warm on the slopes? In this Dec. 3, 2007 file photo, skiers fill the lifts at Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont. Toby Talbot / AP, File

It was a “bitterly cold” weekend across the region, with the longest stretch of below freezing weather so far this winter, according to meteorologist Dave Epstein. As a result, ski resorts cancelled special events and posted tips for staying safe.

Crotched Mountain in Bennington, N.H. rescheduled its Midnight Madness event because of the cold weather, which would have had skiers and riders on the mountain until midnight on Saturday. The event will now take place Jan. 27.

“Prepare for a frigid day on the slopes Saturday,” warned Bretton Woods, N.H. on its Facebook page, and advised customers on Sunday to “dress warm to prevent frostbite.”

Ahead of the weekend, Sugarbush Resort in Warren, Vermont posted tips for skiing in frigid temps that included dressing in layers, covering all exposed skin, and taking breaks in the lodge after every few runs.

Did you ski over the weekend or have you skied in very cold temps? If so, what are your tips and tricks for staying warm on the slopes?

Share your thoughts with us by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your response in a future Boston.com article or on our social media channels.

