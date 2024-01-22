Tell us: What are your tips and tricks for skiing and riding in frigid temperatures?

Winter Watch
It was a “bitterly cold” weekend across the region, with the longest stretch of below freezing weather so far this winter, according to meteorologist Dave Epstein. As a result, ski resorts cancelled special events and posted tips for staying safe.
Crotched Mountain in Bennington, N.H. rescheduled its Midnight Madness event because of the cold weather, which would have had skiers and riders on the mountain until midnight on Saturday. The event will now take place Jan. 27.
“Prepare for a frigid day on the slopes Saturday,” warned Bretton Woods, N.H. on its Facebook page, and advised customers on Sunday to “dress warm to prevent frostbite.”
Ahead of the weekend, Sugarbush Resort in Warren, Vermont posted tips for skiing in frigid temps that included dressing in layers, covering all exposed skin, and taking breaks in the lodge after every few runs.
Did you ski over the weekend or have you skied in very cold temps? If so, what are your tips and tricks for staying warm on the slopes?
