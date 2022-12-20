What book are you reading next? Help us create a guide.

Stay up-to-date on the Book Club
The end of the year is a good time to set reading resolutions for how many books you want to read and what kind of stories you want to delve into.
This year was a good one for reading. Boston.com’s Book Club had twelve picks for monthly reads, and readers shared their favorite books in a number of categories including their favorite books set in Massachusetts, scary reads, young-adult fiction, and best books they read this year.
We also provided some inspiration for those looking to squeeze in another book before the end of the year with a quiz designed to help you find your next read.
Boston.com wants to know what books you’re adding to your to-be-read pile in the new year. Are there any holdovers from the last couple of months that you want to make sure you add to your list in January or new titles you’re hoping to get your hands on?
Tell us what you’re looking forward to reading next and why by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your response in our next reading guide.
