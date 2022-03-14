Tell Us What do you think of Tom Brady coming out of retirement? Tell us what you think of his decision. Tom Brady during the Buccaneers' win over the Giants. AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Tom Brady is back.

On Sunday, Brady announced that he will be returning to the NFL.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

Brady’s “retirement” lasted a total of 40 days and social media was quick to point out the how short Tom Brady was officially a retiree.

Fastest time to come out of retirement goes to Tom Brady — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 14, 2022

Players, fans and even rival teams also took to social media to react to the news that the seven-time super bowl champion was returning for at least one more season on under center.

Advertisement:

Boston.com wants to know what readers think about TB12’s return to football. Fill out the survey below or email us at [email protected]. Your responses may be used in an upcoming article.