Tell Us Readers: What do you want to know about MBTA safety? Your questions for the MBTA will inform future coverage and may be featured in upcoming Boston.com articles. Commuters rode inbound into Boston from Oak Grove on the MBTA Orange Line on the first day of its reopening after a one month shutdown for renovations on Sept. 19, 2022.

It’s no secret to MBTA riders that the transit agency has had some safety issues in the last couple of years. There have been a series of accidents, from trains and buses catching fire to deaths on trains and in stations. The problems were so severe that the Federal Transit Administration said it would withhold up to 25% of financial assistance unless the MBTA improved the safety of the system.

At the start of the year when many were returning to their regular commutes to the office, some readers gave their suggestions on tweaks the agency could make to improve. Months later, however, many said the agency was in need of a drastic overhaul.

Advertisement:

In response to these problems, the agency hired Katie Choe as the director of safety to focus on meeting the FTA’s directives. Choe leads the newly created MBTA Quality, Compliance and Oversight Office. The agency also made some big changes this year, most notably by shutting down the Orange Line for a month to address critical problems — a move that leaders said allowed for “five years of improvements to track and signal infrastructure while also addressing safety actions on a much faster timeline.”

There’s still a lot of work to be done to get the transit system running as safely and efficiently as possible. As that work is underway, we want to know what questions our readers have for MBTA leaders about the current safety of the T and the improvement plans for the future.

Tell us what you want to know about MBTA safety by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected] and your responses will inform future coverage and may be featured in upcoming Boston.com articles.