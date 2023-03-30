Tell Us Readers: What does Boston Strong mean to you? Ten years after the 2013 Marathon bombings, we want to know which moments of resiliency stand out to you. A Boston Strong flag held by Carlos Arredondo at the finish line of the 2015 Boston Marathon. John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

In the wake of the tragic 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, residents of the city came together in a show of resilience.

Whether it was the volunteers who handed out free food to emergency workers, residents who opened their homes to stranded visitors, or even just checking in on a neighbor in the days that followed, Bostonians were eager to turn the violence into acts of kindness.

One of the things that came out of that time was the term, Boston Strong, which was originally created by Emerson College students Christopher Dobens and Nicholas Reynolds, but quickly came to symbolize the city coming together.

The city of Boston and the Boston Athletic Association will hold One Boston Day on Saturday, April 15 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings. As we reflect on how the city was marked by that day and what’s changed in the decade since, we want to know: What does Boston Strong mean to you?

Tell us what moments after the attacks embodied Boston’s sense of community. Was there a specific moment when you felt most like a Bostonian or a time when you were most proud to call the city your home?

Share your thoughts with us by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your response in a future article.

