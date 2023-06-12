Tell Us Share with us: What does Pride Month mean to you? Tell us your story about being a part of the LGBTQ community. Thousands took part in the Pride Parade which started in Copley Square and winded down to Boston Common. The parade head up Clarendon Street. Globe Staff/John Tlumacki

June marks the start of Pride Month, and this year has been an important one for Boston’s LGBTQ community. The city held its first Pride parade since 2019 this past weekend, under new leadership. The celebration had been previously canceled due to COVID-19, and in 2021, Boston Pride, the group that had put together the parade dissolved, due to criticism that it was not inclusive of racial minorities and transgender people. At Saturday’s event, thousands of marchers and performers joined the festivities.

But this year has also had its challenges for the community. Threats to LGBTQ rights have arisen in Massachusetts and across the country, while laws have been signed to restrict freedoms outside of the Commonwealth. The Human Rights Campaign noted that there has been an increase in anti-LGBTQ bills introduced this year, and 75 have been passed into law, more than doubling last year’s number. With Pride Month serving as a reminder to commemorate a turning point in the LGBTQ community, it’s also a time to celebrate your identity and honor stories of resilience. That’s why we are inviting readers to share with us what Pride means to them.

If you have a story to share, we want to hear it. Share your personal journey with the LGBTQ community and what Pride means to you. Share with us in the form below or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may publish your story and share it on our social media accounts.