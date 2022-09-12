Tell Us What Hispanic-owned businesses do you support in Greater Boston? Help us create a guide to the best Hispanic-owned local businesses in the area. Bessie King (right) and her mother Julie King (left) own Villa Mexico Cafe in the Financial District. Globe Staff/David L Ryan

This year, the City of Boston will once again celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins on Sept. 15 and lasts until Oct. 15. For the fourth year in a row, Bostonians are invited to join the City in celebrating the history and culture of Latinos around Boston. A kickoff party will take place on Sept. 15 at City Hall Plaza, featuring food, music, and salsa classes. And throughout the month, there will be flag-raising events for the countries of Mexico, El Salvador, and Chile.

“Boston is home to a uniquely diverse group of Latinos, which sometimes segments us into groups of our country of origins,” Luz Johanna Pérez, Latinx Employee Resource Group Liaison, said in an email. “This year, I want us to celebrate our diversity through acknowledging the power in our unity, recognizing what truly binds us as a people.”

“This month is an opportunity to expand residents and visitors’ understanding of Latino pride and address longstanding colonial narratives which were forced on our ancestors,” Pérez added. “Latinx Heritage Month is an opportunity for us to reflect on our history of colonialism, genocide, slavery, and racism, as well as commemorate the resistance our people, and most importantly, feel joy.”

There are so many Hispanic-owned businesses that you may already support, and we’d like to hear about the places that you love. Maybe you visit the restaurant Tres Gatos in Jamaica Plain or the Peruvian eatery Rincon Limeño in East Boston. You may also seek out the services of nonprofit organizations, like the Brazilian Worker Center, which capacitates immigrant workers to learn about their rights and issues of equity.

We’re interested in hearing about the Hispanic-owned businesses and groups that you frequent in the Greater Boston area. What are some of the local spots that make Boston’s culture rich and vibrant? We are putting together a guide that will be updated throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, and we’re calling on you to help us.

Feel free to submit recommendations through the form below or or send us an email at [email protected]. Your response may be used in the upcoming Boston.com article and/or social media channels.