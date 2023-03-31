Tell us: Name one must-see Boston attraction for marathon visitors

Sign up for the latest Boston Marathon updates
Visitors in the city on April 17 for the Boston Marathon will see a lot of great runners. And some may wish to see some of Boston as well.
With tens of thousands of runners and even more spectators, it’s not the easiest of days to get around the city. So if a visitor asked you for just one recommendation of something to see or do outside of the marathon, what would you say?
For example, would you tell them to follow the Freedom Trail for a bit, shop on Newbury Street, or walk the Boston Common? What’s your recommendation and why?
Share with us in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on our social media channels.
