Tell us: What is the most ‘Massachusetts’ word of 2023?

It can be a difficult task to describe something in one word, but one dictionary has decided on their top word of the year — “authentic.”
Merriam-Webster announced its word of the year Monday, citing high search volumes of “authentic,” defined as “not false or imitation.” On its website, the dictionary said the increase in searches for this adjective were “driven by stories and conversations about AI, celebrity culture, identity, and social media.”
Many of the runner-ups were also related to world events and trends — “coronation” for King Charles III’s in May, “deepfake” in reference to AI, and “implode,” likely because of the Titanic submersible.
Here in Massachusetts, there were also many events and trends that could be described with a single word. For example, “travel” could summarize getting around Boston with the MBTA, which is currently going through a Green Line shutdown, or flying in and out of the city through Logan Airport.
Additionally, many Patriots fans may have some words of choice to describe how the team’s current season is going so far. Some may instead opt for a word to describe their general feelings toward Massachusetts, as readers said the Bay State is not the best state to live in, naming topics like affordability and healthcare.
We want to hear from you: What is the most “Massachusetts” word of 2023? Which word best encapsulates what life in Massachusetts has been like this year? Share your word of choice by filling out the survey below or sending us an email at [email protected], and your response may be featured in a future Boston.com article.
