What is the most scenic location in New England? What local destination takes your breath away? Visitors gather at Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park in Maine to view its panoramic vistas during sunrise on July 5, 2021.

New England offers a wealth of scenic destinations, from the pristine beaches of the Cape Cod National Seashore to the panoramic views of the Atlantic Coast from the top of Maine’s Cadillac Mountain.

“[T]here’s no better region for scenic sightseeing than the Northeast, where lush forests cover rolling hills across each state and miles upon miles of coastline are blanketed with picturesque beaches,” wrote AAA, which released a list of the most stunning scenic locations in the Northeast.

What is the most scenic location in New England and why? What season did you visit the destination?

Please share your opinion by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected].