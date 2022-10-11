Readers: What is the scariest book you’ve ever read?

Stay up-to-date on the Book Club
With the temperatures dropping and leaves falling, October is the perfect time to curl up with a great, haunting read.
Great writers like Edgar Allen Poe, Mary Shelley, and Stephen King have spun compelling stories out of the chilling and macabre, and today the genre is among the most popular. Horror is the fifth most popular fiction genre, bringing in $79.6 million in 2021.
This month, the Boston.com Book Club highlights a new horror read by local author Sara Farizan. Her novel “Dead Flip,” has been described as a “great choice for stalwart horror fans and newcomers to the genre.”
In honor of spooky season, we want to know: What’s the best scary story you’ve ever read? Are there any horror stories, or related genres, you still shudder when you think about? Send us your novel and short story recommendations to help us create a guide to the books that will keep readers on the edge of their seats ahead of Halloween.
Tell us why you’d recommend your favorite scary book to other readers by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future Boston.com article or social media content.
