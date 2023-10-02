What is your favorite documentary? Share with us.

Need weekend plans?
With stunning visuals and harmonious narrations, documentaries are an appealing and exciting way to learn new information.
Whether through a movie or a multi-part TV show, there is a wide range of topics covered in documentaries, from true crime cases, underwater exploration, and the lives of public figures.
For those in Boston who love documentaries, the GlobeDocs Film Festival, an annual festival dedicated to documentaries and the people who work on them, will take place Oct. 25-29 with both in-person and virtual screenings. In-person screenings will take place at Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline and Brattle Theatre in Cambridge.
A wide variety of topics will be covered in this year’s documentaries. For example, the centerpiece film “Sorry/Not Sorry,” directed by Caroline Suh and Cara Mones, tells the story of three female journalists at the New York Times who broke the news of an A-list comedian sexually harassing women for years and the backlash they received for doing so.
Ahead of GlobeDocs Film Festival, we want to hear from you: What is your favorite documentary? Whether it’s a film or a TV series, tell us why you love it, and where you’re able to watch it. Fill out the survey below or email us at [email protected], and your response may be featured in a future Boston.com article.
October 25 – 29
GlobeDocs celebrates the true stories told in documentary films, and the artists and visionaries who bring them to life. The 9th Annual GlobeDocs Film Festival will feature both in-person and virtual film screenings followed by engaging conversations with Globe journalists and filmmakers. View the schedule of films and purchase in-person or virtual tickets now.
