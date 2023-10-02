Tell Us What is your favorite documentary? Share with us. A wide range of topics are covered in documentaries, from true crime cases, underwater exploration, and the lives of public figures. The Coolidge Corner Theatre movie lineup from their annual Halloween Horror Marathon in 2019. Courtesy of Coolidge Corner Theatre

With stunning visuals and harmonious narrations, documentaries are an appealing and exciting way to learn new information.

Whether through a movie or a multi-part TV show, there is a wide range of topics covered in documentaries, from true crime cases, underwater exploration, and the lives of public figures.

For those in Boston who love documentaries, the GlobeDocs Film Festival, an annual festival dedicated to documentaries and the people who work on them, will take place Oct. 25-29 with both in-person and virtual screenings. In-person screenings will take place at Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline and Brattle Theatre in Cambridge.

A wide variety of topics will be covered in this year’s documentaries. For example, the centerpiece film “Sorry/Not Sorry,” directed by Caroline Suh and Cara Mones, tells the story of three female journalists at the New York Times who broke the news of an A-list comedian sexually harassing women for years and the backlash they received for doing so.

Advertisement:

Ahead of GlobeDocs Film Festival, we want to hear from you: What is your favorite documentary? Whether it’s a film or a TV series, tell us why you love it, and where you’re able to watch it. Fill out the survey below or email us at [email protected], and your response may be featured in a future Boston.com article.

What is your favorite documentary? Share with us. What is your favorite documentary? (Required) Tell us why this is your favorite, and where to watch it. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronouns so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.

GlobeDocs Film Festival 2023

October 25 – 29

GlobeDocs celebrates the true stories told in documentary films, and the artists and visionaries who bring them to life. The 9th Annual GlobeDocs Film Festival will feature both in-person and virtual film screenings followed by engaging conversations with Globe journalists and filmmakers. View the schedule of films and purchase in-person or virtual tickets now.