Tell us: What is your favorite holiday season activity?

Fortunately for New Englanders, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the season of cheer in the region. Skaters cast long shadows as they enjoyed a fairly warm Christmas Eve skating under a brilliant sun on the Boston Common Frog Pond skatiing rink in 2019. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Regardless of your stance on when it’s socially acceptable to start playing Christmas music before Thanksgiving, the holiday season has begun.

Fortunately for New Englanders, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the season of cheer in the region. According to Country Living, four of the most magical Christmas towns in the United States are located in New England, offering activities from parades to shopping villages to horse-drawn sleighs.

Even if you aren’t able to travel to one of these Christmas towns, there are still plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit this year. Whether it be skating at your local ice rink while holiday music plays — Mariah Carey has officially defrosted, so you’ll be hearing her on the radio soon — or settling in with a cup of hot cocoa for your favorite holiday movie, there are many local options to choose from.

We want to hear from you: What is your favorite holiday season activity? Do you prefer traveling somewhere far or something more local? Fill out the survey below or send an email to [email protected], and your response may be featured in a future Boston.com article.

