Tell Us Tell us: What is your favorite kind of Christmas cookie? From leaving them out for Santa as a kid to baking them as an adult, Christmas cookies have become a staple of the holiday. Gingerbread cookies. Karoline Boehm Goodnick for The Boston Globe

Cookies are a near essential part of Christmas. From leaving them out for Santa to enjoy as a kid to baking them for family and friends as an adult, the Christmas cookie has become a staple of the holiday.

No matter your taste, this festive dessert comes in a wide variety of flavors. For example, you may be more partial to the classics, such as the sugar cookie (with or without the icing) or the gingerbread man, if you can catch him.

Beyond the traditional Christmas cookie, some other variations of the holiday treat include snickerdoodles, a cookie made with cream of tartar and rolled in cinnamon sugar, or peanut butter blossoms, a peanut butter cookie with a Hershey’s Kiss on top. Additionally, there’s also spritz cookies, a smaller version of the dessert shaped with a cookie press instead of a cookie cutter.

Advertisement:

In 2021, readers named some of their favorite holiday cookies. The write-in option was the most popular, with the spritz cookie being one of the most favored within that category. Gingerbread cookies were a close second.

We want to hear from you: What is your favorite kind of Christmas cookie? Is it one of the more traditional flavors like sugar cookies or gingerbread, or is it something more similar to a peanut butter blossom or a spritz cookie? Share your thoughts on this festive treat by filling out the form below or sending us an e-mail at [email protected], and your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.

Tell us: What is your favorite kind of Christmas cookie? What is your favorite kind of Christmas cookie? (Required) Sugar cookies (with or without icing) Gingerbread cookies Snickerdoodles Peanut butter blossoms Spritz cookies Other

Tell us why you voted the way you did. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronouns so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. we may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.