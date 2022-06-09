What is your favorite New England boardwalk?

Boston.com Today
What’s better than strolling a boardwalk on a warm summer day?
Reader’s Digest named Maine’s Old Orchard Beach one of the best beach boardwalks in the U.S. last year and called beach boardwalks “the heart of a great waterfront getaway.”
Which New England boardwalk has captured your heart?
Old Orchard Beach’s scenic boardwalk, which stretches over the Atlantic, is filled with boutiques and restaurants near Palace Playland, billed as New England’s only beachfront amusement park.
Over at the Hampton Beach boardwalk in New Hampshire, once named the best boardwalk in America by Coastal Living magazine, guests enjoy shops, restaurants, an arcade, and free live music throughout the summer.
Share your favorite local boardwalk and tell us what makes it so memorable
