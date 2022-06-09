Tell Us What is your favorite New England boardwalk? What makes it so memorable? Old Orchard Beach in Maine Shutterstock / Jon Bilous

What’s better than strolling a boardwalk on a warm summer day?

Reader’s Digest named Maine’s Old Orchard Beach one of the best beach boardwalks in the U.S. last year and called beach boardwalks “the heart of a great waterfront getaway.”

Which New England boardwalk has captured your heart?

Old Orchard Beach’s scenic boardwalk, which stretches over the Atlantic, is filled with boutiques and restaurants near Palace Playland, billed as New England’s only beachfront amusement park.

Over at the Hampton Beach boardwalk in New Hampshire, once named the best boardwalk in America by Coastal Living magazine, guests enjoy shops, restaurants, an arcade, and free live music throughout the summer.

Advertisement:

Share your favorite local boardwalk and tell us what makes it so memorable in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected].

What is your favorite New England boardwalk? Where's your favorite boardwalk in New England? (Required) Please include the name and/or where it's located. Tell us why you love this boardwalk. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.