What makes a Red Sox game at Fenway Park a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience?

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
New Boston residents and college students arrived in the city over Labor Day weekend. Many of these newcomers are likely looking for fun events and places to go for their time outside of work or classes. One possible destination? A Red Sox game or a visit to Fenway Park.
A recent CheapoTicketing.com poll named a Boston Red Sox game as the top “once-in-a-lifetime” experience for sports fans.
“Watching the Red Sox play at Fenway is not just about witnessing a game—it’s about stepping into a living testament of baseball folklore, where the echoes of Ted Williams’ swing, Carlton Fisk’s famed home run, and the unforgettable breaking of the ‘Curse of the Bambino’ in 2004 can still be felt,” wrote CheapoTicketing.com.
The poll consisted of 3,000 sports fans, who were asked which sports team they’d like to see live at least once. The second and third top choices were the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. and the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., respectively.
Going to a Red Sox game is a popular event for many. According to the Baseball Almanac, over 2.62 million people attended Red Sox games last year, nearing pre-pandemic levels.
If you’ve been to a Red Sox game, or even just visited Fenway Park, we want to know your best memories at Fenway Park. What made the game or visit so special? What was your favorite part of the experience? Share with us in the survey below or send us an e-mail at [email protected], and your response may be featured in a future Boston.com article.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.