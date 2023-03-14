Tell Us Tell us: What is your favorite snowed-in meal? Are you cooking during the nor'easter? Golden chicken vegetable soup with chickpeas. Scott Suchman for The Washington Post.

As a March nor’easter moves through the region, many Massachusetts residents are likely hunkering down at home and cooking meals rather than eating out.

What is your favorite snowed-in meal? Perhaps it’s a chicken soup or beef stew or your grandmother’s tomato sauce. What is the story behind the dish? Tell us what makes it a perfect winter meal on a bad weather day.

Share with us in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on our social media channels.

What is your favorite snowed-in meal? What is your favorite snowed-in meal? (Required) Share your favorite dish, and why you love it. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.