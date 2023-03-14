Tell us: What is your favorite snowed-in meal?

Sign up for The Dish
Stay up to date on the latest food news from Boston.com.
As a March nor’easter moves through the region, many Massachusetts residents are likely hunkering down at home and cooking meals rather than eating out.
What is your favorite snowed-in meal? Perhaps it’s a chicken soup or beef stew or your grandmother’s tomato sauce. What is the story behind the dish? Tell us what makes it a perfect winter meal on a bad weather day.
Share with us in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on our social media channels.
Stay up to date on the latest food news from Boston.com.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.