Tell Us What live concert are you most excited about this spring and summer? If you had to pick just one, which one looks best? Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs at "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" on May 2, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Spring is finally here and so is Boston’s live music scene. There are several concerts coming to the region in the next few months, and we want to know the one show you’re most excited about.

Must-see spring concerts are already underway across Greater Boston’s large and small venues.

Among the large venue concerts Rufus Wainwright is headed to City Winery on May 3, and Janet Jackson will be at the Xfinity Center on May 19. And for those who don’t already know, Taylor Swift will be coming to Gillette Stadium for three shows May 19 through 21.

At the smaller venues, Boston will host plenty of more intimate live concerts at Paradise Rock Club, Royale, Big Night Live, The Sinclair, Brighton Music Hall, and The Cabot in Beverly. Taking the stage at Royale will be the Hoodoo Gurus on May 6 and The New Pornographers on May 15.

Advertisement:

There’s also Boston Calling which will feature more than 50 artists including Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, Noah Kahan, Bleachers, Niall Horan, and Paramore. The festival, which was ranked among the 10 best in America according to USA Today readers, is bound to be just as phenomenal as it has been in previous years. The event will take place May 26 through 28 bringing in food and music to treat Boston to a wicked good time.

With so many upcoming concerts, one is sure to satisfy your need for live music. If you had to pick just one, which one would you be most excited to see?

Share the concert you’re most excited about this season in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article and/or its social media platforms.

Tell us: What live concert are you excited about this spring and summer? What live concert are you excited about this spring and summer? (Required) Gipsy Kings at Wang Theatre (May 3) Rufus Wainwright at City Winery (May 3) Hoodoo Gurus at Royale (May 6) Kool & the Gang, The Spinners, Average White Band at MGM Music Hall at Fenway (May 14) The New Pornographers at Royale (May 15) Blink-182 at TD Garden (May 21) Janet Jackson at Xfinity Center (May 19) Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium (May 19-21) Boston Calling at the Harvard Athletic Complex (May 26-28) Dead & Company at Fenway (June 24-25) LL Cool J at TD Garden (June 25) Alicia Keys at TD Garden (July 9) Pink at Fenway (July 31-Aug. 1) Beyoncé at Gillette Stadium (Aug. 1) Sam Smith at TD Garden (Aug. 5) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Gillette Stadium (Aug. 24, 26) Other

Why are you most excited for this live concert? (Required) Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.