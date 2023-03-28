Tell us: New menu items are coming to Fenway Park. What will you be ordering?

Sign up for The Dish
The Boston Red Sox will be facing off against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, and if Opening Day isn’t enough for fans, we now have new ballpark food to look forward to at Fenway Park.
On Monday, the Red Sox and Aramark Sports unveiled new menu items that sports fans can nibble on while they watch a game. The new food offerings include: avocado fries served with green goddess dressing; crab cake sandwiches on potato rolls; grande nachos topped with beef, pico de gallo, and more, served on a traditional tray or in a Red Sox bucket helmet; and a New England maple bacon burger with with caramelized onion and Vermont cheddar cheese. Finally, if you’re looking for something to drink, you can sip on the lavender lemon drop, made with Ketel One Citroen vodka, or the spicy watermelon margarita. Of course, customers can always get some of their favorite items, like hot dogs, cuban sandwiches, and cold lobster rolls.
We want to hear which new menu item you’re most looking forward to sampling. Vote in our poll below, and share your favorite ballpark food memory with us in the survey below, or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on our social media channels.
