Tell Us Tell us: What should be the new Massachusetts state seal and motto? Some of the suggestions recommended by the commission for the seal included other official emblems of the Bay State. A state flag flies over the Massachusetts State House. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

A panel created in 2021 to come up with a new Massachusetts state seal and motto has disbanded, according to The Boston Globe, however it failed to provide a definitive replacement for either.

The State Legislature formed the panel in 2021 following criticism over the current state seal, which depicts a Native American below an arm holding a sword. The image is surrounded by the state’s motto in Latin, which, according to the Globe, roughly translates to “By the sword we seek peace, but peace only under liberty.”

In May 2022, the panel voted in favor of replacing the current state seal and motto, however, it did not provide any definitive replacements, GBH first reported last week, but rather a list of potential replacements.

Advertisement:

Some of the suggestions recommended by the commission for the seal included other official emblems of the Bay State — an elm tree, cranberries, a chickadee, or cod — as well as the ocean or simply the state’s shape.

For the motto, the panel deemed “hope,” “for the common good” or names of Native American nations in Massachusetts as appropriate options.

We want to hear from you: What should be the new Massachusetts state seal and motto? Should it be one of the state’s official symbols, such as the state bird or fruit, or should it be an outline of the state? Share your thoughts by responding to the survey below or sending an e-mail to [email protected], and your response may be featured in an upcoming Boston.com article.

Tell us: What should be the new Massachusetts state seal and motto? What should be the new Mass. state motto or seal? (Required) Tell us why you voted the way you did. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronouns so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach for more information. It will NOT be published.