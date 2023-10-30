Tell us: What should be the official ice cream of Massachusetts?

Sign up for The Dish
It’s no secret that most people love ice cream. No matter the weather, the cold treat leaves every sweet tooth satisfied. Massachusetts in particular, however, might like the dessert enough to have an official state ice cream.
According to NBC Boston, State Representative John Rogers and State Senator Michael Rush filed a petition in January to make cookies and cream the official ice cream of the Bay State, and many other lawmakers have since supported it.
The ice cream made of a vanilla base and chocolate cookies has many potential origins, one of them being Herrell’s Ice Cream in Somerville, according to NBC Boston.
The petition (now a bill) was referred to the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight in February, and a hearing was scheduled for last Tuesday. Hearings for the official state seasoning (Bell’s), jazz song (“Massachusetts” by Montenia), and sedimentary structure (Jurassic armored mud ball) occurred that day, but not one for ice cream, according to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts website.
We want to hear from you: What should be the official ice cream of Massachusetts? Should it be cookies and cream, or is there another flavor you’d rather represent the Commonwealth? Share your thoughts by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected], and your response may appear in a future article.
