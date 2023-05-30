Tell Us Tell us: Where do the Celtics go from here? Boston has nearly all of its core under contract and a head coach coming off his rookie season. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each had the best regular seasons of their careers in their first year with head coach Joe Mazzulla. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Celtics failed to make history on Monday night, falling to the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals 103-84.

Boston fell short across the board, scoring their fewest points of the whole season while allowing Miami to hit half of its threes and 48.8 percent of its total field goals.

While there’s not much the team can do when their opponents have a hot shooting hand, on offense, Boston’s two biggest stars also brought little to the table.

Jayson Tatum injured his ankle in the opening minute of play and finished with just 14 points on 13 shots.

Jaylen Brown, who is set to become a free agent after next season, took 23 shots but scored just 19 points and had eight turnovers.

Following their elimination, the Celtics have some big decisions to make. If Brad Stevens wants, he can run it back next year with the exact same roster and coach, but there have been many questions about whether or not this team is built to win a title and if Joe Mazzulla can figure things out as a head coach.

We want to know what you think. Vote on two key questions facing the Celtics in our polls below, and let us know what’s to blame for the team coming up short.

