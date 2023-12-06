Tell us: What was the best book you read in 2023?

📚 Stay up-to-date on the Book Club
Calling all bookworms: We want to know the best book you read in 2023.
It was a good year for reading. Boston is in the middle of a bookstore boom that shows signs of continuing in the new year, bringing with it a slew of talented writers and literary events to the New England area.
Much has been made about Americans less than they did in previous generations, but most adults do read at least one book a year and it seems young people are picking up leisure reading in higher numbers. More than half of Gen Z reads for fun at least once a week, according to a survey by the mobile reading platform Wattpad.
Whether you’ve run laps around your reading goal or only got through a handful of books this year, we want to know the best thing you read in 2023.
Throughout the year, Boston.com readers shared their favorite books set in Boston, by writers of Black, AAPI, and Hispanic origin, and by specific authors and genres. So we know you’ve got titles to share.
Share the best book you read this year — new releases and older titles are welcome — by filling out the form below or emailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your recommendation in an upcoming book guide.
