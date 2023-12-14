Tell Us What was the best concert you went to this year? Share with us. What's a core memory you have from the show? Pink, Beyoncé, Noah Kahan, and Bruce Springsteen all performed in Massachusetts this year. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe; Julian Dakdouk; Erin Clark/Globe Staff; Mark Stockwell for The Boston Globe

Concerts are an exciting way to experience your favorite songs, as well as giving avid fans the opportunity to see their favorite artists live.

Dozens of concerts took place in the Bay State this year, from the smallest to the largest of venues in Boston and beyond.

Some of the biggest artists performed here this year, such as Beyoncé, who brought her “Renaissance World Tour” to Gillette Stadium Aug. 1, Taylor Swift, who performed three nights at the stadium in May as part of the ongoing “Eras Tour.”

Additionally, some artists performed in Massachusetts on two separate occasions. For example, Bruce Springsteen performed at TD Garden in March and at Gillette Stadium in August.

Although this year is coming to a close, concerts enthusiasts will have a lot to look forward to in 2024 — artists such as Pink, The Rolling Stones, and Zach Bryan will all be performing at Gillette Stadium next year. Additionally, Vermont native Noah Kahan and rock band Foo Fighters will perform at Fenway Park, among others.

We want to hear from you: What was the best concert you went to this year? Where did you see the show, and what was your favorite moment or memory from the concert? Let us know by filling out the form below or sending us an email at [email protected], and your response may be featured in an upcoming Boston.com article.

