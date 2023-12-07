Tell Us Tell us: What was the best movie of 2023? Although the SAG-AFTRA strike lasted from July 14 to Nov. 9, many new films still hit the silver screen this year. A patron buys a movie ticket underneath a marquee featuring the films "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" at the Los Feliz Theatre, on July 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

The entertainment and movie industry had an interesting year in 2023.

This was particularly due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which left movie filming and production on hold for nearly four months, with the exception of some smaller studios who made interim agreements with the union.

Although the strike lasted from July 14 to Nov. 9, many new films still hit the silver screen this year. From animated movies such as “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” to historical dramas such as “Killers of the Flower Moon,” to the pop culture phenomenon that was “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” there was plenty of new content for film lovers to take in.

Last year, we asked readers what they thought the best film of 2022 was, and the verdict was “Top Gun: Maverick.” This year, we want to hear from you again: What was the best movie of 2023?

The only requirement for your movie of choice is that it was released in 2023. Although you may have loved watching some of last year’s top picks, movies released before this year will not be considered.

This callout only includes films that have already been released, so some top award contenders like “American Fiction” and “Poor Things” were not included.

Share your favorite movie of 2023 with us by filling out the form below or sending an email to us at [email protected], and your response may appear in an upcoming article.

