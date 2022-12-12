Tell Us Tell us: What was the best TV show of 2022? From award-winning dramas to guilty pleasure reality TV, we want to hear your favorite. Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk in "Better Call Saul." AMC

With hundreds of TV shows spread across a growing number of broadcast channels, cable networks, and streaming services, choosing the “best” TV show of 2022 feels like an impossible task.

But we have faith that you — the Boston.com community — are up to the challenge.

What twist-filled drama did you binge-watch in a long weekend? What comedy was visual comfort food every night after a long day of work? Which reality show was a guilty pleasure that you’re unafraid to tell the world about?

Let us know your pick for the best TV show of 2022 by filling out the survey below or email us at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article, where we will unveil readers’ favorites alongside our entertainment writer’s picks for the best shows of 2022.

We’ve listed a few critically acclaimed shows from 2022 as options in the poll below, but please feel free to fill in your own favorite from this year.

Our only request is for you to choose a show that aired at least one episode in 2022. We totally get it if your favorite viewing experience this year was finally catching up on “Breaking Bad” or “Succession,” or watching all nine seasons of “The Office” for the 20th time. But we’ll save that question for another day.

Best TV Show of 2022 What is the best show of 2022? (Required) Abbott Elementary Andor Atlanta Bad Sisters Barry The Bear Better Call Saul Hacks House of the Dragon Pachinko The Rehearsal Reservation Dogs Severance The White Lotus Yellowstone Other

Why was this show your favorite of 2022? Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.