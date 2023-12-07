Tell Us Tell us: What was the best TV show of 2023? This year, there was a TV show for just about everyone, from binge-worthy sitcoms to apocalyptic dramas. A photo from the production of episode 407 of “Succession”. David M. Russell/HBO

Dozens of new TV shows made their debut this year, whether they premiered live or on a streaming service.

This year, there was a TV show for just about everyone, from binge-worthy sitcoms like “Abbott Elementary” and “Jury Duty,” to apocalyptic dramas such as “The Last of Us” to more realistic shows such as “The Bear” and “The Morning Show.”

Although many shows came out this year, many of them received far less promotion than normal, partially due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which lasted from July 14 to Nov. 9. During this time, actors were not allowed to promote films or shows they’d worked on unless the union approved an interim agreement.

Last year, readers deemed “Better Call Saul” the best TV show of 2022. We want to hear from you again: What was the best TV show of 2023?

The only requirement for your top show is that it had to be released this year. Although you may have loved rewatching some of your favorite shows from the past, shows released before this year will not be considered.

Share your favorite TV show of 2023 by responding to the survey below or sending us an email at [email protected], and your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.

