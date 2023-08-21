Tell Us Readers: What was the best concert of the summer? Which show was the best of the ones you attended, and what made you love it? Taylor Swift fans arrive to Gillette Stadium for the Taylor Swift concert after riding the commuter line from Boston. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Two beloved music acts will have concerts in Massachusetts this week — Guns N’ Roses tonight at Fenway Park, and Bruce Springsteen Thursday and Saturday nights at Gillette Stadium.

Guns N’ Roses and Springsteen will be joining the many artists who have performed in Massachusetts this year.

Some artists held their concerts in Boston, such as Jonas Brothers, who played two shows at TD Garden Aug. 15 and 16, and Pink, who soared above the crowds of Fenway Park July 31 and Aug. 1.

Other artists took to the suburbs for their shows. Both Taylor Swift and Beyoncé came to Gillette Stadium this summer, each for the first time since 2018. Swift had three sold out shows of her “Eras Tour” May 19, 20 and 21 — one of which took place during torrential rain — lasting three hours each. Bill Belichick even attended and said it was “pretty impressive.” Beyoncé gave a show-stopping performance lasting two and a half hours Aug. 1 at the New England stop of the “Renaissance Tour.”

Beyond these larger venues, there were also dozens of concerts at other venues across the state, from Tanglewood to the Xfinity Center to MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

We want to hear from you — what was the concert of the summer? Which show was the best of the ones you attended, and what made you love it?

