Readers: What was your best summer vacation ever?

With the summer approaching, you might just be reminiscing about a past getaway. Maybe you’re dreaming about a recent visit to a Cape Cod beach, or somewhere farther away like Hawaii. Or maybe you remember taking a road trip across the state.
We know that you have many fond memories of somewhere that you went to for a summer vacation. Did you have an exciting escape that you took while growing up? Have you backpacked across the Appalachian Trail or elsewhere? Whatever made this summer trip so special, we want to hear about it. If you have an adventure to share, let us know what it was like.
Tell us what your favorite summer vacation was and what made it special. Think back to the time when it happened, and share what you did while you were away. We’d love to hear your story. Fill out the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected] to share your thoughts and we may feature your response in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.
