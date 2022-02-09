Tell Us When do you think the Pats will return to the Super Bowl? What will it take? Patriots fans relive the favorite plays, games, and controversies of the Belichick-Brady era. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By New England standards, the Patriots are in a Super Bowl drought.

After the Pats went down early in the AFC Wildcard game against the Buffalo Bills, hopes of a Super Bowl run were dashed.

Despite rookie QB Mac Jones and the usually solid defense not being able to carry their regular season success into the playoffs, the Patriots certainly will look to build on their 10-7 record next season.

Jones has already played in his first pro bowl and Bill Belichick seems poised to keep coaching his young star quarterback for years to come.

The Patriots offseason has already started with the normal NFL coaching moves and speculation taking place.

With longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels gone, there’s been talk Alabama’s Bill O’Brien filling the role among others. Or could the Pats’ new offensive assistant Joe Judge be McDaniels’s successor?

The Patriots will also look to retain star cornerback J.C. Jackson in the offseason, possibly using the franchise tag as a compromise. Beyond Jackson, the Patriots have a lot of free agents they will have to make decisions in the offseason as well as additions they can make to the draft.

The future could be bright in Foxborough and it’s possible the Patriots will be primed to return for a deep playoff run next season, and maybe even a return to the Super Bowl.

But how soon will they get there?

Boston.com wants to know: What year do you predict the Pats will return to the Super Bowl, and what will it take to get there? Let us know in the survey below or email us at [email protected] and your response may be featured in an upcoming article.