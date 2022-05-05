What’s something that connects you to your Asian culture? Let us know.

Newsletter Signup
For people of Asian descent, finding a kind of sanctuary to connect with your culture can come in many different ways. From tai chi classes at the Wang YMCA in Chinatown, mahjong in the park, a sip of Kung Fu Tea bubble tea, or practicing bhangra, there are many activities, foods, and memories that can immediately remind you of your roots.
Maybe you enjoy participating in social groups or language classes. Or perhaps there is a specific ramen dish you cook or a moon cake from a certain bakery that you like to frequent. There may also be a song or book that helps you feel more connected to your family and heritage. We want to hear about what your Asian background means to you and how it remains a part of your life.
In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we want to know what grounds you in your Asian culture. Share with us the activities, memories, food, and anything else that helps you identify with your Asian background and what it signifies to you. Send us your stories by filling out the form below or e-mailing [email protected], and we may feature your responses in an upcoming article.
