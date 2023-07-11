Readers: What’s the best Beyoncé album?

Need weekend plans?
A summer renaissance is coming to Boston.
On August 1, Beyoncé brings her Renaissance World Tour to Gillette Stadium for her only New England stop, complete with all the hallmarks of a Beyoncé performance — elaborate visuals, dance breaks, costume changes, and powerful live vocals.
Before she graces the stage, we want to know: What’s your favorite Beyoncé song or album?
Whether you consider yourself a member of the Beyhive or not, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with the pop star. With a career spanning nearly 30 years, early 2000s girl-group fame, seven solo studio albums, two Super Bowl performances, 32 lifetime Grammy wins, a record-breaking Coachella performance, and countless hits, few artists have reached the success or superstardom of Queen Bey.
So it’s not surprising that the announcement of her first solo tour since 2016 caused yet another Ticketmaster scramble. If you’re among the lucky ones who got a ticket for the August 1 show, how are you preparing for the show?
If TikToks of the Renaissance shows in Europe are any indication, fans of the artist are likely to hear songs from every era, including her debut “Dangerously in Love” to “4,” “Lemonade,” and everything in between. We want to know what songs you’re most looking forward to hearing at the show — or from the comfort of your home come August 1.
Tell us your favorite Beyoncé album and/or song, and your plans for when she comes to Gillette in August by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your response in a future Boston.com article or on our social media channels.
