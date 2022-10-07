Tell Us Tell us: What’s the best costume idea for Halloween this year? Is it Bennifer or the Orange Line on fire? We want to hear your best ideas. Costumed participants in the Costume Dash 5K. Globe Staff/John Tlumacki

It’s been a year of surprises. From the Will Smith slap at the Academy Awards to David Ortiz’ Hall of Fame induction, these unexpected events are the perfect source of inspiration this Halloween.

You and a friend could be married celebrity couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Or maybe you’ll look to HBO and dress up as a character from “House of the Dragon.” The best costume may very well be the Orange Line on fire. But we know you probably have more ideas, and that’s why we’re asking: What is the best Halloween costume idea for 2022?

Let us know your best idea, any details behind the costume, and we’ll share the most creative ones in an upcoming list for our community. Let us know in the form below, or e-mail us at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or social media channels.