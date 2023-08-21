What’s the best hidden gem in Boston? Share with us.

Need weekend plans?
The best things to do around the city, delivered to your inbox.
Massachusetts is home to over 700,000 small businesses that provide jobs to over 1.5 million people in the state, according to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.
Even more businesses will most likely be joining the pre-existing ones. The United States Chamber of Commerce processed over 71,000 new business applications from Massachusetts last year, with more than 7,000 projected business formations within four quarters.
In Boston, we know there are a wide variety of businesses you frequent that could easily go unnoticed for many, but sticks out to you as something special. From salons to holiday gift shopping, restaurants to live music, or even your dentist’s office, we want to know a business or service that you treasure and deserves to be recognized.
If there’s a business in Boston you love and would consider a “hidden gem,” we want to hear from you. Share it with us, and tell us what makes this place one of your favorites. Fill out the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected], and your response and hidden gem may be highlighted in a Boston.com article.
The best things to do around the city, delivered to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.