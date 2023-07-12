Tell us: What’s the best place to eat or drink near Gillette Stadium?

Sign up for The Dish
There’s going to be quite a lot of activity in Foxborough soon. With Beyoncé coming to perform at Gillette Stadium, you’ve probably made plans for how you’ll be celebrating the arrival of Queen Bey in Massachusetts. On the sports side of things, the 2023 Patriots training camp, or open practices, will be starting at the end of the month. Football season will begin soon, and you’ll want to be ready to cheer the home team — and maybe get something to eat beforehand.
With all of the action happening at Gillette Stadium, we want to hear about where you go to dine and drink while you’re in the area. At Patriot Place, you might visit Scorpion Bar, a Mexican cantina, with plenty of tacos and margaritas to go around. You may also head over for drinks at The Harp, where you can sling back a few beers, with a side of buffalo chicken dip. Outside of Patriot Place, there are options like Union Straw, an American restaurant with great flatbreads, burgers, and cocktails. You could also think of visiting Red Wing Diner and, a bit further away, Shaking Crab.
We want to know the best places to eat and drink near Gillette Stadium. Tell us about your favorite spot, what you order there, and what you like about the experience. Fill out the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected], and we may feature your response in a future Boston.com article or on our social media channels.
