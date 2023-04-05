Tell us: What’s the best restaurant in every Boston Marathon town?

Sign up for the latest Boston Marathon updates
Runners have been training for what feels like ages, and it’s almost time for them to put their endurance to the test: the Boston Marathon will be taking place on April 17. If you’re cheering from the sidelines and taking in the competition, you may know of a place to dine in one of the many towns that the race passes through. We’re turning to you to tell us about what restaurants spectators should visit.
The marathon will pass through eight different cities and towns: Hopkinton, Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, Brookline, and Boston. Maybe you would recommend that fans catching the start of the race in Hopkinton get breakfast at Muffin House Cafe. Or you might point them in the direction of Sonsie in Boston, where they can enjoy an eggs Benedict and a bellini for brunch.
We want to know: What’s the best restaurant in a town or city that the Boston Marathon route passes through? We’d like to hear about why you’d recommend this restaurant, and what dish to order there. Let us know your response in the survey below, or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on our social media channels.
