What’s the best thing to do outside during the winter in Mass.?

Nashoba Valley Tubing Park in Littleton. Kristi Palma / Boston.com

Massachusetts residents don’t let a little cold weather stop them from having fresh air fun in the winter.

From sledding to tubing to hiking to ice skating, there are plenty of enjoyable outdoor experiences across the state during the winter season.

What is your favorite outdoor winter activity in Massachusetts? Please tell us where you go to experience it and why do you enjoy the activity so much.

